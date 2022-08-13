Indian Independence Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: India attained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947. Since then, this day is celebrated as Independence Day every year. As you celebrate the 76th Independence Day of India, we at LatestLY have curated Independence Day Images, Independence Day 2022 messages, Happy Independence Day 2022 images, 76th Independence Day quotes and Independence Day 2022 greetings that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, SMS and HD wallpapers. Independence Day 2022 Office Bay Decoration Ideas: From Tiranga Balloons to Tricolour Flowers, Here’s How You Can Perk Up Your Cubicle on 15th of August.

On August 15, 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, raised the national flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi. Since then, the Prime Minister of the country customarily raises the flag every year and gives an address to the nation at the Red Fort. Independence Day 2022 Wishes & Tiranga HD Images: Send Swatantrata Diwas Greetings, 15 August Wallpapers, Facebook Quotes & SMS to Your Friends and Family.

The Indian independence coincided with the Partition of India. The Partition was accompanied by violent riots and mass causalities and the displacement of almost 15 million people due to religious violence. During the Partition of India, British India was divided along religious lines into dominions of India and Pakistan. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your loved ones with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS to wish them a Happy Independence Day 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Are Blessed To Have a Right to Speak and to Be Heard. A Right Several Brave Hearts Battled for. Let’s Take a Moment to Consider Their Sacrifice and What They Had to Bear for the Independence We Enjoy! Happy Swatantrata Diwas.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is a Day to Feel Proud About Being a Part of Incredible India. May This Spirit of Freedom Leads Us All to Triumph and Glory in Life. Happy Independence Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: No Matter What Our Religion, Caste, Colour and Gender are. In the End, We Are All Indians. May Our Nation Become the Most Booming in the World. Happy Independence Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Am Pleased and Honored to Be a Part of This Peaceful and Free Nation. Here’s Wishing Everyone a Safe and Happy Independence Day Celebration.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Future, Improvement, and Development of India Do Not Depend Solely on Technological Advancements but on How We Build Social Cohesion and Trust Between Our Nation and Its Individuals. Happy Independence Day!

On this day, nationwide celebrations take place in the country. The event of flag hoisting by the Prime Minister on Red Fort is broadcasted by Doordarshan and usually begins with the shehnai music of Ustad Bismillah Khan. It is a national holiday and is observed with flag hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural events. Offices are decorated in advance in the tri-colour theme and fancy-dress competitions are organised in various schools. The streets are all decorated with orange, white and green colours signifying the Indian National Flag. Here are messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them Independence Day 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day 2022!

