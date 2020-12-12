U.S. National Guard Birthday is observed in America every year on December 13. The day is commemorated to mark the birth of America's National Guard. The National Guard was established on December 13, 1636, to protect British colonies, it is the oldest military organisation in America. In 1636, the main objective of the National Guard was to defend Massachusetts Bay, but today it expands to joining the active-duty forces whenever needed and responding for assistance during natural disasters. U.S. National Guard Birthday 2020 marks the 384th birthday of National Guard. US Presidential Elections 2020 Results: Thousands of US National Guard Troops Activated to Brace for Possible Election Unrest.

The Massachusetts General Court in Salem passed an order to form a standing army consisting of all able-bodied men in the age group of 16 to 60 years, hence the first militia of the North American continent came into existence. It is the second-largest military force after the US Army in America, and has fought every U.S. war since its formation in 1636. George Floyd Death Protests: Donald Trump Orders National Guard to Withdraw from Washington DC, Says ‘Now Everything is Under Perfect Control’.

Most National Guard personnel are not full-time guardsmen, they usually serve part-time and hold full-time civilian jobs. Members of the National Guard get regular training, consisting of two days in a month and longer training every year. Both, the federal and the state governments control the National Guard units.

U.S. National Guard Birthday is not observed as a holiday in America, but the day is considered to be an important event. U.S. National Guard Birthday is celebrated to recognise and honour the valour of National Guard members who have served during the times of war and emergency, and contributed to protecting the country over centuries.

