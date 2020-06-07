George Floyd Death Protests: Donald Trump Orders National Guard to Withdraw from Washington DC, Says ‘Now Everything is Under Perfect Control’

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: AFP)

Washington DC, June 7: United States President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that the National Guard will be leaving from Washington DC after the protests have remained peaceful for past few nights after rioting broke out in the national capital for more than a week following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. George Floyd Death: What is Second-Degree Murder? How is it Different From First And Third-Degree Murder? Know About The Charge on Former Officer Derek Chauvin.

"I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington DC, now that everything is under perfect control. They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!" President Trump Tweeted. Who Was George Floyd? Why Was He Detained? Here's Why the Death of the 46-Year-Old African-American in Minneapolis Sparked Violent Protests in US.

Donald Trump Tweet:

I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control. They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

The POTUS claimed that far fewer demonstrators had shown up in Washington on Saturday than anticipated. He warned that the troops can “quickly return if needed”.

The tens of thousands of protesters flooded Washington to protest police injustice and brutality against George Floyd after a police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on the former's neck for nine minutes which resulted in his death.