Vallabhacharya Jayanti is a Hindu festival celebrated especially in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chennai, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. This year is will be observed on Tuesday, April 26. On this day, people celebrate and worship Shri Vallabhacharya and Lord Krishna with utmost dedication. Vallabhacharya Jayanti is basically the birth anniversary of Shri Vallabhacharya who was an ardent follower of Lord Krishna. As you celebrate Vallabacharya Jayanti 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated HD Images and Wallpaper that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as the greetings for the day. Know Significance of the Day Commemorating the 542nd Birth Anniversary of Vallabha Acharya

This year we will be observing the 543rd birth anniversary of Shri Vallabhacharya. There are no specific rituals for the day but some people do observe fast so as to celebrate the day. Special prayers and chants are held for Shri Vallabhacharya and his preachings are spread through his popular speeches. The devotees of Shri Vallabhacharya and Lord Krishna with their family and friends through different images and wallpapers on this day. Here are HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send to one all to greet them on the 543rd birth anniversary of Shri Vallabhacharya.

Shri Vallabhacharya was born in 1479 A.D in Kashi, now Varanasi. He was a devotional philosopher and the founder of the Pushti sect in India. Vallabhacharya Jayanti is observed on the Varudhini Ekadashi which occurs in the Krishna Paksha of Baisakh month according to the North Indian calendar and Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month of the Tamil calendar. Here are beautiful HD images and Wallpapers for Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2022 that you can download and send to all your friends and family as the greetings for the day. Wishing everyone Happy Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2022!

