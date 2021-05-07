Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2021: The occasion of Vallabha Acharya Jayanti is considered one of the most auspicious festive events for the people of the Hindu community. The festival of Vallabhacharya Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Vallabha Acharya – who many consider as the reincarnation of the Fire God. Vallabha Acharya is popularly remembered as the founder of the Pushya sect. The devotees of Vallabha Acharya celebrate the occasion with utmost fervour and pomp. On this day, people worship Lord Krishna in high regard. Here, we bring you Vallabhacharya 2021 date, auspicious timings, ekadashi tithi, rituals, significance, and more.

Vallabha Acharya Jayanti 2021 Date and Ekadashi Tithi

The event of Vallabha Acharya Jayanti is observed on the Ekadashi during the Krishna paksha, in the month of Vaishakha, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. This year, Vallabha Acharya Jayanti is on May 7, i.e., Friday. It is the 542nd anniversary of Vallabha Acharya this year.

Vallabha Acharya Jayanti 2021 Auspicious Timings

542nd Birth Anniversary of Shri Vallabhacharya

Vallabhacharya Jayanti on Friday, May 7, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 02:10 PM on May 06, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 03:32 PM on May 07, 2021

Vallabha Acharya Jayanti: History, Significance and Rituals

Vallabha Acharya was born in Varanasi in the year 1479. Vallabha was a great philosopher and devout devotee of Lord Krishna. He is known to have found the Pushti sect and is popularly known as Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya by his devotees. 2021 Holidays Calendar for Free PDF Download Online.

It is believed that, on this day, Vallabha Acharya saw Lord Krishna in the form of Shrinathji. It is said that devotees who worship Lord Krishna religiously on the occasion of Vallabha Acharya Jayanti are blessed immensely. Vallabha made people believe worshipping Lord Krishna, in his Shrinathji avatar, would help them attain Moksha.

Vallabha Acharya Jayanti is hugely popular in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. People throng to Shrinathji temples across the country and celebrate the festive event of Vallabha Acharya Jayanti amidst grandeur festivities. Devotees participate in charitable activities and donate alms, clothes, food, and prasad to the poor.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Vallabha Acharya Jayanti 2021. Do spend this festive time with your family, while worshipping Lord Krishna in high regards. Share this piece of information with your friends, family, and relatives to make their day special.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2021 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).