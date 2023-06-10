Sri Guru Hargobind Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind, the sixth of ten Gurus of the Sikh religion. Guru Hargobind became Guru at the young age of eleven, after the execution of his father, Guru Arjan, by the Mughal emperor Jahangir. Guru Hargobind Jayanti, also known as Parkash Guru Hargobind. He was born on Harh Vadi 7th (21 Harh), Samvat 1652, according to the Nanakshi calendar, which corresponds to June 19, 1595, as per the Gregorian calendar. This year, Guru Hargobind Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, June 19. Scroll down to learn more about Guru Hargobind Jayanti 2023 date, history and significance of the day dedicated to the sixth Sikh guru. Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav 2023 Images Wishes & Wallpapers to Celebrate the Sikh Guru’s Birth Anniversary.

Guru Hargobind Jayanti 2023 Date

Guru Hargobind Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, June 19.

Guru Hargobind Jayanti History

Guru Hargobind was born in Guru Ki Wadali, on June 19, 1595, in a Sodhi Khatri Family. He was the only son of Guru Arjan, the fifth Sikh Guru, and had suffered from smallpox as a child. According to records, he survived two poisoning attempts by his uncle Prithi Chand, as well as another attempt on his life when a cobra was thrown at him by his uncle. He studied religious texts with Bhai Gurdas and was trained in swordsmanship and archery by Baba Budda. He had three wives, namely Damodari, Nanaki, and Marvahi. Guru Hargobind led the Sikh response against Mughal power after Guru Arjan's execution. He nominally accepted Shah Jahan's authority but resisted Islamic persecution, fighting four wars against Shah Jahan's armies. His attempts to transform the Sikh community brought him into conflict with the Mughal authority. Guru Hargobind Singh Ji Jayanti 2023 Wishes, Images and Greetings.

Guru Hargobind Jayanti Significance

Guru Hargobind Jayanti remembers the bravery and valour of Guru Hargobind- the sixth Guru of the Sikh religion. On this day, the teachings of the great guru are remembered. Guru Hargobind carried two swords which are the symbols of shakti (power) and bhakti (meditation). One sword was called ‘Piri’, which was for Spiritual authority, and the other for martial Power, called ‘Miri’. Guru Hargobind Sahib succeeded Guru Arjan Sahib in 1606 when he was just eleven years old. On the day of Guru Hargobind Jayanti 2023, thousands of Sikhs visit the Golden Temple to celebrate the day, which is also known as ‘Gurgaddi Divas’ of Guru Hargobind Sahib on Guru Hargobind Jayanti.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2023 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).