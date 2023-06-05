On the occasion of Prakash Gurpurab of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib, people of the Sikh community took to social media to share greetings of Guru Hargobind Sahib. Sharing pictures and extending greetings, one person wrote, "Congratulations to all the Sikhs on the Prakash Gurpurab of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib, the owner of Miri-Piri!" While a second user said, "Greetings on Guru Har Gobind Ji Parkash Purab." Here's how netizens are celebrating the prakash purab of Guru Har Gobind Ji.

Prakash Gurpurab of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib

Greetings on Guru Har Gobind Ji Parkash Purab

Greetings on Guru Har Gobind Ji Parkash Purab Guru Har Gobind Ji, the sixth Sikh Guru put on two swords; He named one "Miri," representing Temporal Power, and the other "Piri," representing Spiritual Power, one to smite the oppressor and the other to protect the innocent 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/F0vb6tMci2 — Amanjyot singh (@Amanjyot__Singh) June 5, 2023

Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji

Waheguru Ji

