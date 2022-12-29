Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, is an ancient festival celebrated with great fanfare by people of the Hindu community. It is one of the most popular festivals in Hinduism, which celebrates the eternal and divine love of Radha-Krishna. According to the Hindu calendar, Holi is celebrated yearly on the full moon date of Falgun month. In 2023, Holi will be celebrated on March 8, 2023. Also, Holika Dahan will be done one day prior, i.e., on March 7. This day is also known as Chhoti Holi. As you step into 2023, here's everything you need to know about Jalanewali Holi, Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi dates, significance and much more. List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India: Get New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Make the Most of Your Vacations.

Holi celebrations also signify the triumph of good over evil, as they commemorate Lord Vishnu's victory as Narasimha Narayana over Hiranyakashipu. The celebrations take place in all of India, but it has also spread to other regions of Asia and parts of the Western world through the Indian diaspora. On the day of Holi, schools and government offices are shut. Holi is considered the second biggest festival on the Hindu calendar after Diwali. The places related to the life of Lord Krishna are known as Braj regions, including Mathura, Vrindavan, Gowardhan, Gokul, Nandagaon and Barsana, among other most famous ones. The Lathmar Holi, the traditional Holi festivity in Barsana, is world-famous. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online: Diwali, Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja and Navratri, Know About Major Celebrations in New Year.

The festival of Holi is celebrated for two days. The first day is Jalanewali Holi, or the day when the Holi bonfire takes place. It is also known as Chhoti Holi and Holika Dahan. While the second day is known as Rangwali Holi when people play with coloured powder and coloured water. Rangwali Holi, the main day of Holi, is also known as Dhulandi or Dhulendi. According to Drik Panchang, you should know about the Shubh Muhurat for Holi 2023.

Holi 2023 Shubh Muhurat

In 2023, Holi falls on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Holika Dahan will be marked on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Purnima Tithi Begins at 04:17 PM on March 6, 2023, and Purnima Tithi will end at 06:09 PM on March 7, 2023

Significance of Holi

Holi marks the arrival of spring, the end of winter, the blossoming of love, and a festival that repairs broken relationships. Holi starts on the evening of the Purnima (Full Moon Day), falling in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna, which falls around the middle of March in the Gregorian calendar. The festival has a cultural significance among various Hindu traditions of the Indian subcontinent. Holi is an opportunity to get rid of oneself of past faults, to end conflicts, and a day to forget and forgive.

