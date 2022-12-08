Hindu holidays are observed in accordance with the Hindu Calendar. Since this calendar is based on the motion of the sun and moon, most holidays are observed on varying dates that fluctuate throughout the year. So it's only appropriate that we discuss the dates of the Hindu religious holidays for the year 2023. A Hindu, who practises Hinduism, one of the oldest recognised religions in the world. With more than a billion adherents, Hinduism ranks as the third most popular religion in the world. Hindus predominately inhabit India and Nepal. There are now sizable Hindu populations spread across the globe. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online. In this list, you will find dates of major Hindu celebrations such as Diwali 2023, Holi 2023, Durga Puja 2023, Navratri 2023, Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, Krishna Janmashtami 2023, Raksha Bandhan 2023 and so on.
Some festivals are held in remembrance of significant events or people from history, while others mark the beginning or end of a season, a crop, or a deity. The majority of Hindu festivals involve traditions such as praying to God and asking for their blessings, donning new clothes, adorning homes, fasting, singing, and dancing, as well as spending time with friends and family. Let's look at the Hindu holidays that India has added to its calendar for 2023:
- January 15, 2023 - Makarsankranti / Pongal
- January 26, 2023 - Vasant Panchami
- February 05, 2023 - Thaipusam
- February 18, 2023 - Maha Shivaratri
- March 07, 2023 - Holika Dahan
- March 08, 2023 - Holi
- March 22, 2023 - Hindi New Year
- March 22, 2023 - Ugadi / Gudi Padwa / Telugu New Year
- March 22, 2023 - Chaitra Navratri 2023 Begins
- March 30, 2023 - Ramanavami
- March 31, 2023 - Chaitra Navratri 2023 Ends
- April 06, 2023 - Hanuman Jayanti
- April 14, 2023 - Tamil New Year
- April 14, 2023 - Vaisakhi / Baisakhi / Vishu
- April 15, 2023 - Bengali New Year / Bihu
- April 22, 2023 - Akshaya Tritiya
- May 19, 2023 - Savitri Pooja
- June 20, 2023 - Puri Rath Yatra
- July 03, 2023 - Guru Purnima
- August 21, 2023 - Nag Panchami
- August 25, 2023 - Varalakshmi Vrat
- August 29, 2023 - Onam
- August 30, 2023 - Raksha Bandhan
- September 06, 2023 - Krishna Janmashtami
- September 17, 2023 - Vishwakarma Puja
- September 19, 2023 - Ganesh Chaturthi
- October 13, 2023 - Mahalaya Amavasya
- October 15, 2023 - Navaratri begins
- October 23, 2023 - Navaratri ends / Maha Navami
- October 24, 2023 - Dusshera
- October 28, 2023 - Sharad Purnima
- November 01, 2023 - Karwa Chauth
- November 10, 2023 - Dhanteras
- November 12, 2023 - Diwali
- November 14, 2023 - Bhai Dooj
- November 19, 2023 - Chhath Puja
- November 27, 2023 - Kartik Poornima
- December 16, 2023 - Dhanu Sankranti
- December 22, 2023 - Geeta Jayanti
The Hindu Vrat or Tyohar calendar is another name for the Hindu calendar. The festivals and special occasions are not celebrated on set dates in the Hindu calendar. It never, however, applies to all vrats, celebrations, or festivals. Some festivals in the year 2023 of the Hindu calendar rely on the presence of the Full Moon. On the other hand, other holidays, such as Diwali, Holi, Maha Shivaratri, etc., change based on the Moon's phases.
