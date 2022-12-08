Hindu holidays are observed in accordance with the Hindu Calendar. Since this calendar is based on the motion of the sun and moon, most holidays are observed on varying dates that fluctuate throughout the year. So it's only appropriate that we discuss the dates of the Hindu religious holidays for the year 2023. A Hindu, who practises Hinduism, one of the oldest recognised religions in the world. With more than a billion adherents, Hinduism ranks as the third most popular religion in the world. Hindus predominately inhabit India and Nepal. There are now sizable Hindu populations spread across the globe. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online. In this list, you will find dates of major Hindu celebrations such as Diwali 2023, Holi 2023, Durga Puja 2023, Navratri 2023, Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, Krishna Janmashtami 2023, Raksha Bandhan 2023 and so on.

Some festivals are held in remembrance of significant events or people from history, while others mark the beginning or end of a season, a crop, or a deity. The majority of Hindu festivals involve traditions such as praying to God and asking for their blessings, donning new clothes, adorning homes, fasting, singing, and dancing, as well as spending time with friends and family. Let's look at the Hindu holidays that India has added to its calendar for 2023:

January 15, 2023 - Makarsankranti / Pongal

January 26, 2023 - Vasant Panchami

February 05, 2023 - Thaipusam

February 18, 2023 - Maha Shivaratri

March 07, 2023 - Holika Dahan

March 08, 2023 - Holi

March 22, 2023 - Hindi New Year

March 22, 2023 - Ugadi / Gudi Padwa / Telugu New Year

March 22, 2023 - Chaitra Navratri 2023 Begins

March 30, 2023 - Ramanavami

March 31, 2023 - Chaitra Navratri 2023 Ends

April 06, 2023 - Hanuman Jayanti

April 14, 2023 - Tamil New Year

April 14, 2023 - Vaisakhi / Baisakhi / Vishu

April 15, 2023 - Bengali New Year / Bihu

April 22, 2023 - Akshaya Tritiya

May 19, 2023 - Savitri Pooja

June 20, 2023 - Puri Rath Yatra

July 03, 2023 - Guru Purnima

August 21, 2023 - Nag Panchami

August 25, 2023 - Varalakshmi Vrat

August 29, 2023 - Onam

August 30, 2023 - Raksha Bandhan

September 06, 2023 - Krishna Janmashtami

September 17, 2023 - Vishwakarma Puja

September 19, 2023 - Ganesh Chaturthi

October 13, 2023 - Mahalaya Amavasya

October 15, 2023 - Navaratri begins

October 23, 2023 - Navaratri ends / Maha Navami

October 24, 2023 - Dusshera

October 28, 2023 - Sharad Purnima

November 01, 2023 - Karwa Chauth

November 10, 2023 - Dhanteras

November 12, 2023 - Diwali

November 14, 2023 - Bhai Dooj

November 19, 2023 - Chhath Puja

November 27, 2023 - Kartik Poornima

December 16, 2023 - Dhanu Sankranti

December 22, 2023 - Geeta Jayanti

The Hindu Vrat or Tyohar calendar is another name for the Hindu calendar. The festivals and special occasions are not celebrated on set dates in the Hindu calendar. It never, however, applies to all vrats, celebrations, or festivals. Some festivals in the year 2023 of the Hindu calendar rely on the presence of the Full Moon. On the other hand, other holidays, such as Diwali, Holi, Maha Shivaratri, etc., change based on the Moon's phases.

