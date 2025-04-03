Mesha Sankranti, also known as Mesha Sankramana or Hindu Solar New Year, marks the entry of the Sun into the Mesha Rashi (Aries Zodiac) and is an important festival celebrated across India. This day is considered the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many solar calendars. In 2025, Mesha Sankranti will fall on Monday, April 14, and is celebrated with fervor in various states under different names. Here's everything you need to know about this significant festival. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Mesha Sankranti 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat

In 2025, Mesha Sankranti will take place on April 14. The Punya Kaal Muhurat (auspicious time) for performing rituals will be from 06:22 AM to 12:39 PM, lasting for 6 hours and 17 minutes. The Maha Punya Kala is from 06:22 AM to 08:28 AM, which is considered especially auspicious for making offerings and performing prayers.

Mesha Sankranti Celebrations Across India

Mesha Sankranti is celebrated differently across various states in India, with each region following its unique traditions based on its solar calendar system. Here's how it's observed:

In Orissa (Odisha): The first day of the year is celebrated on the same day as Mesha Sankranti if it occurs before Hindu midnight. The festival is called Pana Sankranti, and it is marked by rituals, prayers, and the exchange of Pana (a sweet drink made of fruits).

The first day of the year is celebrated on the same day as Mesha Sankranti if it occurs before Hindu midnight. The festival is called Pana Sankranti, and it is marked by rituals, prayers, and the exchange of Pana (a sweet drink made of fruits). In Tamil Nadu: Known as Puthandu, the festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm. If Mesha Sankranti occurs between sunrise and sunset, the New Year begins that day. Otherwise, the year begins the following day.

Known as Puthandu, the festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm. If Mesha Sankranti occurs between sunrise and sunset, the New Year begins that day. Otherwise, the year begins the following day. In Kerala: Vishu is celebrated with similar customs to Puthandu in Tamil Nadu. If the Sankranti occurs before Madhyahna (midday), the New Year starts on the same day. Otherwise, it is observed the following day.

Vishu is celebrated with similar customs to Puthandu in Tamil Nadu. If the Sankranti occurs before Madhyahna (midday), the New Year starts on the same day. Otherwise, it is observed the following day. In Bengal: Naba Barsha or Pohela Boishakh is the Bengali New Year. If Mesha Sankranti occurs between sunrise and midnight, the New Year begins the next day. If it happens after midnight, the New Year begins the next day.

Significance of Mesha Sankranti

Mesha Sankranti is not just a new year for these regions but also a time for spiritual renewal. People celebrate the day by taking holy dips in rivers, offering prayers to deities, and performing pujas for prosperity and well-being. The festival signifies the beginning of the harvest season, marking the end of the winter solstice and the onset of warmer days.

Mesha Sankranti is a festival that combines regional customs, agricultural significance, and spiritual traditions. It is celebrated under different names across India—Pana Sankranti in Odisha, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Vishu in Kerala, and Naba Barsha in Bengal—and is a time for families to gather, celebrate the new year, and invoke blessings for the upcoming year.

