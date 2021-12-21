Winter solstice, also known as the hiemal solstice or hibernal solstice takes place when either of the earth’s poles reaches the maximum tilt away from the sun. This year it will be observed on December 21, Tuesday at 3:59 pm.

Winter solstice is the day with the shortest period of daylight and longest night of the year. This is because the Northern Hemisphere is tilted farthest away from the sun. After the winter solstice, the Northern Hemisphere starts tilting towards the sun again due to which days get longer. We at LatestLY, have curated some interesting facts about the winter solstice so as to make you more aware of Themis astronomical event. Legends, Stories and Observances Related to the Shortest Day of the Year

The winter solstice has many different names depending on which part of the world you are in. The shortest day of the year is also known as Yule, Midwinter, The longest night and Solstice Night.

Ancient people call this day Solstitium which later came to known as solstice. The word Solstices has been derived from two Latin words Sol meaning sun and stit meaning standing. How to Photograph Winter Solstice Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn Tonight? Know Tips to Capture Rare Christmas Star on Your Camera and Smartphones Devices

According to NASA, every planet in the solar system has its own Solstices and equinoxes. The length and time of each solstice and equinox depend on the planet’s tilt. For example, Uranus is tilted by 82 degrees therefore it deals with seasons that last two decades.

This is the first day of astronomical winter. Astronomers and scientists observe the December Solstice as the start of the winter season which ends on March Equinox.

There are two Solstices in a year. The summer solstice takes place during the month of June and the winter solstice takes place in December.

Solstices are the longest and the shortest days of the year, while equinox the length of day and night are equal. The December Solstice takes place between 20 to 23 December and this year it will be observed on December 21, Tuesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2021 08:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).