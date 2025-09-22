Autumnal Equinox 2025 is on September 22. This annual observance is an important astronomical event that celebrates the sun’s movement across the celestial equator. The Autumnal Equinox marks the beginning of the fall season in the northern hemisphere. This is the reason that the Autumnal Equinox is often referred to as the First Day of Fall. As we prepare to celebrate the Autumnal Equinox 2025, also as Fall Equinox, people are sure to share Happy Autumnal Equinox 2025 wishes and messages, First Day of Fall 2025 greetings, Happy First Day of Fall images and wallpapers, Autumnal Equinox 2025 WhatsApp quotes and First Day of Fall Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

Autumnal Equinox holds immense significance to one and all, as it marks the beginning of a new season. It also holds a lot of cultural significance amongst different communities. The Fall season is especially important as it marks the official beginning of the time to whip out our winter wear, allowing us to embrace the chic and comfy fall fashion. First Day of Fall is also an important day for the lovers of PSL (Pumpkin Spice Latte) who can finally give in to the seasonal trend and make it their own.

First Day of Fall is marked with various fun fall-themed parties and various engaging activities. As we prepare to celebrate the autumnal equinox and its way of marking the beginning of fall season, here are some Happy Autumnal Equinox 2025 wishes and messages, First Day of Fall 2025 greetings, Happy First Day of Fall images and wallpapers, Autumnal Equinox 2025 WhatsApp quotes and First Day of Fall Facebook status pictures that you can post online.

We hope that these wishes help to add a layer of warmth, comfort and familiarity to the celebration of the First Day of Fall. It is sure to give you the encouragement you need to indulge in all things pumpkin spice. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Autumnal Equinox.

