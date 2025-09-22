Autumnal Equinox or September Equinox marks the day that the Sun appears to cross the celestial equator, heading southward. The celebration of the Autumnal Equinox is also known as the first day of fall in the United States of America as it officially marks the fall season for the Northern Hemisphere and the spring in the Southern Hemisphere. Autumnal Equinox 2025 is on September 22. The annual celebration of Autumnal Equinox is an important astronomical event that tracks the movement of seasons. As we celebrate the Autumnal Equinox or September Equinox 2025, here is everything you need to know about the Autumnal Equinox, how to celebrate September Equinox, its significance and more.

Autumnal Equinox 2025 Date and Time in the Northern Hemisphere

Autumnal Equinox 2025 is on September 22 at 11:49 PM IST. The celebration of the Autumnal Equinox usually occurs between September 21 and September 24. The celebration of Autumnal Equinox has immense significance not just astrologically but also in the cultures of various communities worldwide.

Autumnal Equinox Meaning and Significance

Autumnal Equinox is an important event as it marks the official beginning of fall season in the Northern hemisphere. At the equinox, the Sun as viewed from the equator rises due east and sets due west. The occurrence of September Equinox essentially helps the Sun to shift its setting direction more southerly.

Autumnal Equinox often helps people to begin their prep work for fall as well as end of seasons planning. From whipping out their winter wears to indulging in the most scrumptious pumpkin-spiced treats, Autumnal Equinox helps people to fully embrace the fall season. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Autumnal Equinox 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).