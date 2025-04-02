World Autism Awareness Day is observed annually on April 2 to raise awareness about autism and promote acceptance and inclusion of individuals with Autism. The United Nations established this day in 2007 to highlight the need for early diagnosis, support, and equal opportunities for autistic individuals. The internationally recognized day encourages Member States of the United Nations to take measures to raise awareness about autistic individuals throughout the world. What Therapies Do Autistic Children Need? Here's How to Care for an Autistic Kid at Home.

Autism is a lifelong neurological condition that manifests during early childhood, irrespective of gender, race or socio-economic status. Each year, the UN sets a theme for World Autism Awareness Day to focus on specific aspects of autism awareness. The World Autism Awareness Day 2025 theme is ‘Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)’. The theme highlights the intersection between neurodiversity and global sustainability efforts, showcasing how inclusive policies and practices can drive positive change for autistic individuals worldwide. What Is Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)? Everything You Need To Know the Day.

World Autism Awareness Day 2025 Date

World Autism Awareness Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 2.

World Autism Awareness Day 2025 Theme

The World Autism Awareness Day 2025 theme is ‘Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)’.

World Autism Awareness Day History

The United Nations General Assembly declared April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day to highlight the need to help improve the quality of life of those with autism so they can lead full and meaningful lives as an integral part of society. World Autism Awareness Day was designated by the UNGA resolution (A/RES/62/139) which was passed in council on November 1, 2007, and adopted on December 18, 2007.

The international day was proposed by Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned, the United Nations Representative from Qatar, and it was supported by all member states. This resolution was passed and adopted without a vote in the UN General Assembly, mainly as a supplement to previous UN initiatives to improve human rights. World Autism Day is one of only seven official health-specific UN Days.

World Autism Awareness Day Significance

World Autism Awareness Day is an important event that aims to bring together global experts, policymakers, and autistic voices to address areas such as inclusive healthcare, education, employment, and urban development. The annual global event encourages communities and governments to promote accessibility, equality, and innovation across multiple sectors for autistic individuals worldwide.

The General Assembly's 2007 resolution highlighted the need to raise public awareness of autism. Today, the global movement has expanded beyond awareness to actively promoting acceptance, appreciation, and inclusion, recognizing the contributions autistic people make to their communities and the world at large.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2025 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).