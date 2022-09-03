World Beard Day is celebrated every year on the first Saturday of September. This year, it will be observed on September 3. World Beard Day is celebrated at an international level by people with beards getting together. It is characterised by the happiness of all the people who have a beard. On this day, it is customary for the bearded members of the family to relax and forget all their chores for the day. As you celebrate World Beard Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated quotes, slogans, images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to all your bearded friends to wish them on this day to celebrate manly ruggedness. World Beard Day 2022: Date, History of The Designer Stubble, Significance and Everything About The Day That Celebrates The Ultimate Symbol of Manliness.

Beard is the ultimate sign of manliness. Be it trimmed, full, properly shaped, wild and bushy or messed, a beard stands supreme in the world of masculinity. In many cultures, the beard is a sign of strength, wisdom, high social status and even sexual prowess, especially in warrior cultures. Here are impressive quotes and slogans about beards that you can download and send to your friends and family to wish them on World Beard Day 2022.

World Beard Day 2022 Funny & Awesome Quotes

World Beard Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: Get Your Face a Gift, Grow a Beard.

World Beard Day 2022 Funny Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: My Beard Is to Me What a Mane Is to a Lion.

World Beard Day 2022 Awesome Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: I’ve Got 99 Problems, but My Beard Ain’t One!

World Beard Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: Beard & Success Both Grow With Patience

World Beard Day 2022 Amazing Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: Go Ahead and Stare at Your Beard in the Mirror. You’ve Earned It!

World Beard Day 2022 Best Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: Trust a Man With Beard & Glasses.

World Beard Day 2022 Awsome Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: Beards Will Never Hide Identity. They Create It.

It is believed that people didn’t start shaving till 4,000 BC and therefore, almost all men would have beards. The origin of World Beard Day has been lost to history, but some historians believe that Danish Vikings held a day in honour of their beards even way back in 800 AD. The celebrations of World Beard Day are different in different regions. Share these fun quotes with all beard lovers. Wishing everyone a Happy World Beard Day 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2022 07:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).