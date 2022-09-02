Prior to the invention of shaving foams and razers, early humans wore wild and bushy beards until around 4000 B.C. It is said that the cave dwellers used clamshells in place of razors to shape their facial hair, which is a sign of manliness and boldness. Isn't it? When shaving caught on, people passionately trimmed and chopped off their beards, which became their identity. When talking about some popular and fantastic beards in history, how can we miss Abraham Lincoln? He followed the advice of a young admirer who suggested that if he let his whiskers grow, he might gain more votes. In today's era, the jawline whisker goals by musicians and rockstars have joined the fabulous beards list. You see, the importance of facial hair has grown so much that we have a special day dedicated to it. That is World Beard Day 2022, celebrated on Saturday, 3 September. Quotes for All the Beard Lovers.

World Beard Day History

From the prehistoric period, beards are considered a sign of ruggedness. There is no information about the origin of World Beard Day, but some historians say that the event was marked by the Danish Vikings as far back as 800 A.D. With the growing age and the creation of easy-to-use tools and creams, maintaining facial hair is not customary except in the Arab nations, where they have religious reasons to make it a necessity. That was all about beards, but what is designer stubble? In simple language, artists like Tom Cruise and singers Craig David and Jason Derulo recognised the designer stubble, which is nothing but facial hair that has a short growth. The style gained popularity initially in the 1980s by singer George Michael and actor Don Johnson.

World Beard Day Significance

From lumberjacks and rock band singers to classics and bikers, beards have become a trend inspired by these folks. Annually, on the first Saturday of September, the unshaven celebrate World Beard Day by sharing and knowing about different styles of human whiskers and flaunting some beard goals among their loved ones. There are regions like Take Dönskborg, Sweden, where all the non-bewhiskered men are banished from the town to spend a day in the nearby forest. So, get the folks in your community together for an event that honours all things related to beards.

