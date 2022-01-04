World Hypnotism Day is observed on 4th January with the sole purpose of dispelling the myths and misconceptions surrounding the term hypnotism. Hypnotism is a state of consciousness where the hypnotized person is relaxed or some can say that he is in the state of trance. All in all, he has an increased focus and low peripheral awareness and is more open to suggestions. Hypnotism is a perplexing subject, as it is a term for both stage magicians and psychologists. World Hypnotism Day is an ideal day to understand more about the concept of hypnotism and all of the positive things that it can make.

History Of World Hypnotism Day

The origin of hypnosis in Western science can be traced back to 1770. World Hypnotism Day has been celebrated since the year 2006. The day is commemorated in honour of Franz Mesmer, born in 1734, who was a German physician who used hypnosis as a form of therapy to treat his patients in Vienna and Paris. Mesmer’s method interested other medical practitioners and they called it mesmerism after his name. Unfortunately, hypnosis was mistaken for an occultist practice, and it was suppressed. Later on, Scottish surgeon James Braid came up with the terms ‘hypnotism’ and ‘hypnosis’.

How To Observe World Hypnotism Day?

Hypnotism Day can be the best opportunity to learn about Hypnotism and clear your doubts about the practice of Hypnotism. Talk to someone who received hypnotherapy and discuss how it helped them. You may choose to experience the benefits for yourself under an expert's surveillance.

Amazing Facts About Hypnosis

Hypnosis improves sleep and reduces anxiety. It can be used as anesthesia to remove the sense of pain. An average person experiences hypnosis at least twice a day. An individual is awake during the process of hypnosis.

Hence, Hypnosis is a serious therapy, but it can also be fun. Fun types of hypnosis include stage hypnosis, party hypnosis, and casual but safe attempts of hypnosis with friends.

