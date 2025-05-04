World Laughter Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of May every year, aiming to promote world peace, positivity, and social bonding through laughter. This year it will be observed on May 4. It was initiated in 1998 by Dr. Madan Kataria, the founder of the Laughter Yoga movement in India. The idea is rooted in the belief that laughter is a universal language that can dissolve boundaries and foster global unity. To celebrate the joy of laughter, we bring you World Laughter Day 2025 quotes and images for free download online. These messages, World Laughter Day greetings, HD wallpapers and sayings perfectly align with the day. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Events on World Laughter Day often include public laughter sessions, parades, and group exercises where people engage in playful, joyful laughter as a form of communal therapy. Laughter clubs and wellness centres across the globe participate by organising free sessions and workshops. The contagious nature of laughter is used to spread happiness and reduce stress levels among participants. As you observe World Laughter Day 2025, share these World Laughter Day 2025 quotes, images, messages, World Laughter Day greetings, HD wallpapers and sayings.

World Laughter Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Laughter Is the Shortest Distance Between Two People.”- Victor Borge

Quote Reads: “The Human Race Has Only One Really Effective Weapon and That Is Laughter.”- Mark Twain

Quote Reads: “Laughter Is the Sun That Drives Winter From the Human Face.”- Victor Hugo

World Laughter Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “In the Sweetness of Friendship Let There Be Laughter, and Sharing of Pleasures. For in the Dew of Little Things the Heart Finds Its Morning and Is Refreshed.”- Khalil Gibran

Quote Reads: “A Day Without Laughter Is a Day Wasted.”- Charlie Chaplin

Quote Reads: “Laughter Is Timeless, Imagination Has No Age, and Dreams Are Forever.”- Walt Disney

Scientifically, laughter has been shown to boost the immune system, lower blood pressure, and trigger the release of endorphin; our body’s natural feel-good chemicals. On World Laughter Day, people are encouraged to embrace humour and light-heartedness not just for entertainment, but as a tool for emotional and mental wellbeing. It reinforces the idea that laughter can be a powerful medicine, both individually and socially.

World Laughter Day also carries a deeper message of empathy and harmony. In a world often divided by conflict, the simple act of laughing together serves as a powerful reminder of our shared humanity. It is a joyful occasion that underscores the importance of emotional health, connection, and compassion in our daily lives.

