World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD) is a global campaign aimed at raising awareness about the migratory birds and the importance of protecting their habitats. Observed biannually in May and October, the day underscores the ecological interconnectedness of species and habitats that transcend borders. Migratory birds, covering thousands of miles each year across continents, play essential roles in maintaining ecological balance, such as pest control, seed dispersal, and pollination. World Migratory Bird Day 2025 falls on Saturday, May 10. To celebrate World Migratory Bird Day 2025, share these World Migratory Bird Day 2025 quotes, images, best sayings, messages, greetings and HD wallpapers to raise awareness about the migratory birds. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

World Migratory Bird Day encourages communities, governments, and environmental organisations to take concerted action. Wetlands, forests, and coastal areas that support migratory birds face constant threats due to urban expansion, pollution, and climate-related changes. Without international cooperation, conserving these vital flyways becomes increasingly difficult. As you observe World Migratory Bird Day 2025, share these World Migratory Bird Day 2025 quotes, images, best sayings, messages, greetings and HD wallpapers.

World Migratory Bird Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “I Am Happy To Know That Not All Species Are Forced To Need Passports and Visas To Experience New Lands.”

WhatsApp Message Reads: “No Bird Soars Too High, if He Soars With His Own Wings.”

World Migratory Bird Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Migratory Birds Connect People, Ecosystems, and Nations. They Are Symbols of Peace and of an Interconnected Planet.”

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Even Migrating Birds Know That Nature Doesn’t Demand a Choice Between Nesting and Flight.”

World Migratory Bird Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Bird Is Powered by Its Own Life and by Its Motivation.”

Events are held worldwide including birdwatching tours, educational seminars, art exhibitions, and conservation drives. Schools and environmental groups often use the occasion to teach children about biodiversity and how birds contribute to ecosystems. With increased urbanisation, many people are unaware of the species that pass through or live near their communities seasonally. WMBD aims to bridge this gap between people and nature. World Migratory Bird Day is not just about birds, it’s about recognizing our role in the stewardship of the planet. Migratory birds connect countries and cultures, reminding us that the challenges of biodiversity loss and climate change are shared. Through education and action, WMBD hopes to ensure that future generations can continue to witness the wonders of migration and the avian beauty it brings to our skies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2025 06:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).