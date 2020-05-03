World Press Freedom Day 2020: Quotes From Prominent Personalities to Celebrate Free Speech And Media

World Press Freedom Day | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on May 3 every year. The theme of World Press Freedom Day 2020 is "Journalism without Fear or Favour". World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993. A lot of prominent figures have highlighted the importance of free speech and press through their quotes and sayings. Scroll down to read popular quotes on the freedom of press to celebrate the World Press Freedom Day. World Press Freedom Index Report 2019: India Slips to 140 Out of 180 Countries.

The World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on May 3 because the date marks the anniversary of Windhoek Declaration -- a charter prepared by the association of African journalists to maintain the highest standards of reportage in underdeveloped and emerging parts of the world. May 3 acts as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom. It is also a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics.

Quotes on Freedom of Press:

Calvin Coolidge's Quote on Freedom of Press (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Calvin Coolidge's Quote on Freedom of Press: The freedom of the human mind is recognized in the right to free speech and free press."

George Orwell's Quote on Freedom of Press (Photo Credits: File Photo)

George Orwell's Quote on Freedom of Press: Freedom of the Press, if it means anything at all, means the freedom to criticize and oppose.

Thomas Jefferson's Quote on Freedom of Press (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Thomas Jefferson's Quote on Freedom of Press: Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.

Barack Obama's Quote on Freedom of Press (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Barack Obama's Quote on Freedom of Press: We have to uphold a free press and freedom of speech -- because, in the end, lies and misinformation are no match for the truth.

Shashi Tharoor's Quotes on Freedom of Press (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Shashi Tharoor's Quote on Freedom of Press: Freedom of the press is the mortar that binds together the bricks of democracy - and it is also the open window embedded in those bricks.

Amartya Sen's Quote on Freedom of Press (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Amartya Sen's Quote on Freedom of Press: The press should do what it can to minimise the abuse of power (self-scrutiny can help and so can competition), but we should also try to understand with clarity why and how press freedom can enrich human lives, enhance public justice, and even help to promote economic and social development.

A.J. Liebling's Quote on Freedom of Press (Photo Credits: File Photo)

A.J. Liebling's Quote on Freedom of Press: Freedom of the press belongs to the people of a nation, not to the owners of publications.

At a time when attacks on journalists are rising across the world and credible voices of people are being stifled by authoritarian regimes, the freedom of the press becomes imperative. Free and unbiased journalism can only serve the people and hold authorities accountable for wrongdoings.