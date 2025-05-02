May 3, 2025, Special Days: May 3, 2025, marks several unique and meaningful observances around the world. It is World Press Freedom Day, highlighting the importance of free and independent journalism. In India, the day may also coincide with Ganga Saptami or Ganga Jayanti, celebrating the descent of the holy River Ganga to Earth. Other global recognitions include International Wild Koala Day, National Fitness Day, National Herb Day, and National Paranormal Day, adding a blend of environmental, health, and quirky themes. The day also celebrates Free Comic Book Day, a favourite for comic lovers, and World Naked Gardening Day, promoting a fun connection with nature. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 3, 2025 (Saturday)

Ganga Saptami / Ganga Jayanti World Press Freedom Day National Textile Day International Drone Day International Wild Koala Day World Naked Gardening Day National Chocolate Custard Day National Fitness Day National Herb Day National Paranormal Day Spring Astronomy Day Pediatric Stroke Awareness Day Free Comic Book Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 3, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:09 am on Saturday, 3 May 2025 (IST)

6:09 am on Saturday, 3 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:01 pm on Saturday, 3 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 3 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Ashok Gehlot Pooja Chopra Raghubar Das Pom Klementieff Rebecca Hall Bobby Cannavale Christina Hendricks Niccolo Machiavelli (3 May 1469 – 21 June 1527) James Pattinson Laxmikant Kattimani

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 3

Nargis Dutt Death Anniversary: 3 May 1981 (age 51 years), Breach Candy Hospital Trust, Mumbai Pramod Mahajan Death Anniversary: 3 May 2006 (age 56 years), Mumbai

