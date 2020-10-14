World Standards Day is celebrated all over the globe on October 14, every year. It is an international observation honouring the efforts of the thousands of experts who develop voluntary standards within standards development organisations. World Standards Day aims to raise awareness among regulators, industry and consumers as the importance of standardization to the global economy. As we celebrate World Standards Day 2020, here we bring you messages and wishes that you can share with your near ones to make them understand what the importance of standards in the development organisation is. These World Standards Day 2020 wishes, stickers, messages and GIF greetings are also perfect for sharing on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and other online platforms.

World Standards Day was chosen to celebrate on October 14 to honour the date in 1946, when delegates from 25 countries first gathered in London and decided to create an international organisation focussed on facilitating standardization. Even though the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) was formed one year later, it was not until 1970, when the first World Standards Day was observed. To mark the day, check out this latest collection of World Standards Day 2020 wishes, WhatsApp stickers, messages, GIFs, Facebook greetings and more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pay Honor to the Joint Efforts of the Numerous Experts Across the World and Celebrate This Occasion of World Standards Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Keep the International Standards in Mind and Defeat Technical Obstructions in International Commerce. Happy World Standards Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Critical Issue Post-industrial Revolution Was the Implementation of the World Standards. Take Care of Them on This Occasion of World Standards Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate This Occasion of World Standards Day by Raising Awareness About the Significance and Importance of Standardization to Our Global Economy.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Standardization Is the Method of Development and Implementation of Technical Standards. Wish You a Very Happy World Standards Day.

