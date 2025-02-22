Every year, World Thinking Day, which was formerly known as Thinking Day, is celebrated annually on February 22 around the world by all Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. This annual event is celebrated by Scout and Guide organisations around the world. Established in 1926 by the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS), this day encourages young people to reflect on global issues, help in building international friendships, and take action to make the world a better place. It is a day when they think about their sisters and brothers in all the countries of the world, the meaning of Guiding, and its global impact. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

The date February 22 was chosen in honour of Lord Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the Scouting movement, and his wife, Olave Baden-Powell, who played a significant role in the Girl Guide movement. In this article, let’s know more about the World Thinking Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

World Thinking Day 2025 Date

World Thinking Day 2025 falls on Saturday, February 22.

World Thinking Day History

In 1926, the Fourth Girl Scout International Conference was held at Girl Scouts of the United States’s Camp Edith Macy. The conference delegates highlighted the need for a special international day when Girl Guides and Girl Scouts would think about the worldwide spread of Girl Guiding and Girl Scouting, and of all the Girl Guides and Girl Scouts around the world, giving them, their "sisters," thanks and appreciation.

The delegates decided that February 22, the birthday of both Lord Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scout movement, and Lady Olave Baden-Powell, his wife and the World Chief Guide will be celebrated as Thinking Day. In 1999, at the 30th World Conference, held in Ireland, the name was changed from "Thinking Day" to "World Thinking Day", to emphasise the global aspect of this special day.

World Thinking Day Significance

World Thinking Day is a reminder of the power of unity and collective action. On this day, discussions, seminars, and other programs are held across the world. Through World Thinking Day, the movement continues to inspire young minds to think critically, act responsibly, and contribute positively to society.

