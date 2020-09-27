World Tourism Day 2020 is on September 27. The day is marked to raise awareness on the role of tourism within the international community and to demonstrate how it affects social, cultural, political and economic values worldwide. But most importantly, travelling helps travel lovers to reconnect with their souls, find their aspiration and enjoy the beautiful journey. While the COVID-19 pandemic has put travelling into a standstill, here we bring you some travel and tourism sayings that are perfect for your throwback Instagram captions. Let the words of travelling transport you around the world from your armchair. So, check out World Tourism Day 2020 quotes and HD images to get some inspirations as we all wait eagerly for life to return back to normal.

Whether you are stuck in a rut, hungry for change and adventure, lacking motivation or self-confidence, travelling is the answer to all of it. But since we are in a pandemic, this very comfort is on a break from us, but the spirit will always remain. This is why, it is even more significant to celebrate World Tourism Day this year. In this article, you will find a mix of short travel quotes, some would even make perfect travel captions for Instagram, some are funny quotes about travelling with friends, but most of all, and the sayings are perfectly trip quotes. World Tourism Day 2020: Know the Origin and Rich History of Switzerland's 400-Year-Old Love Affair With Tourists!

"Travel Makes One Modest. You See What a Tiny Place You Occupy in the World." Gustave Flaubert

"I Can’t Think of Anything That Excites a Greater Sense of Childlike Wonder Than to Be in a Country Where You Are Ignorant of Almost Everything." Bill Bryson

"The Journey Is the Destination." Dan Eldon

"The Tourist Takes His Culture With Him. The Traveler Leaves His Behind." JR Rim

"People Don’t Take Trips, Trips Take People." John Steinbeck

Aren’t they perfect? Share these travel-inspired quotes to caption your throwback moments and focus on saving for the next big trip. Let us all hope that the travel and tourism industry continues to grow, and we all can go back doing the favourite thing in the world—travelling.

