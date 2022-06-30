Canada Day is celebrated every year on July 1. It is the day to celebrate the anniversary Canadian Confederation which took place on the same day in 1867. On Canada Day, three separate colonies of the United Canadas, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick were united into a single Dominion within the British Empire called Canada under the British North American Act 1867. This day was earlier known as Dominion Day and was renamed in 1982 under the Canada Act 1982. As you celebrate Canada Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of food that you can try and enjoy the day.

1. Nanaimo Bar

There is no better way to celebrate Canada Day other than with the Nanaimo Bar. This easy recipe will give you a step-by-step guide to enjoying a delicious Nanaimo bar sitting and celebrating with your friends at your home.

2. Kraft Dinner

Pasta is no doubt one of Canada’s national dishes and Kraft Dinner is dubbed the highest-selling grocery item in the country. This is one of the very important reasons that you must relish it on Canada Day 2022.

3. Montreal Smoked Meat

Montreal is a crazy food city in Canada and the smoked meat recipe here is something that you can’t miss at all. This recipe will help you prepare the Montreal Smoked Meat in the most incredible way to celebrate the day.

4. Butter Tarts

These simple butter tarts dates back to the early 1600s for the Canadians. It is a classic pie where butter Tarts are filled with a super sweet filling of butter, syrup, sugar and eggs. These are one of the oldest yet best dishes that you must have to celebrate Canada Day.

5. Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

These little doughnuts will surely be loved by all your guests as you celebrate Canada Day 2022. The best thing is they are super easy and quick to make and you can add whatever ingredients that you like into the batter itself.

Canada Day is celebrated typically with outdoor public events, such as parades, carnivals, festivals, barbeques, fireworks and free musical shows. If you wish to celebrate Canada Day at your home with ease, then you must try the above-mentioned recipes to celebrate the day.

Wishing everyone Happy Canada Day 2022!

