The national day of Canada, Canada Day, is observed to celebrate the anniversary of the Canadian Constitution Act that was passed in 1867. Earlier called Dominion Day, the federal holiday is celebrated on July 1 every year to commemorate the birthday of Canada. People indulge in various activities such as parades, barbecues, fireworks and musical shows to celebrate the day with full pomp and show.

Canada Day also marks the beginning of the Canada History Week since 2013, which inspires the citizens to visit museums, memorials and monuments where special events are conducted to depict the history of the place. As you observe "Canada's Birthday" on Friday, here's everything you must know about the important day. Scroll down to get complete details about Canada Day 2022 Date, History & Significance.

History of Canada Day

On July 1, 1867, the British North America Act was brought into effect by the British Parliament, which eventually led to the creation of independent Canada. The three dominion territories that were brought into one were Nova Scotia, Upper and Lower Canada and New Brunswick. From that day, Canada became a "kingdom in its own right" and was commonly referred to as the Dominion of Canada. The day came to be known as Dominion Day. During the 50th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation, people started giving importance to celebrations and customs that would guide them to realise their significance to the citizens. Canada achieved full sovereignty in 1982, shortly after the passing of the Constitution Act. After that, the word 'Dominion Day' was replaced by 'Canada Day'.

Canada Day 2022 Date & Significance

Canada Day 2022 will be celebrated on July 1, Friday, when people can sing and dance and enjoy the day of their national freedom in a joyful fashion. Canada Day signifies Canadian patriotism. People observe the national day by organising bonfires, conducting meet-ups, and going to watch fireworks and illuminations to celebrate the creation day of Canada. The day is observed with great emotions as it gives Canadians an opportunity to be proud of their national identity and enjoy the spirit of freedom of their own and their country.

