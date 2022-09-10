Chuseok, also known as Hangwai, is a mid-autumn harvest festival in Korea. In South Korea, it is a three-day public holiday celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Lunar calendar on the full moon. Chuseok 2022 will be celebrated on September 10, Saturday. In North Korea, they celebrate it only on the day of Chuseok. Celebrating good harvest, people of Korea visit their ancestral hometown and enjoy a traditional feast known as Songpyeon. Koreans celebrate the bountiful harvest and strive for the next year to be better than the last. They perform ancestral worship rituals early in the morning and prepare the favourite meals of their ancestors as an offering for the day. As you celebrate this Thanksgiving Day with Chuseok 2022, here are recipes of delicious food items that you can try out on this day. Chuseok or Korean Thanksgiving Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know All About the Traditions of Hangawi Celebrations and Korean Harvest Festival.

1. Japchae

Also known as Korean Glass Noodles, Japchae are made from sweet potato starch. The best thing about this recipe is that it is gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan.

2. Tteokgalbi

Tteokgalbi is a mouth-watering beef patty which is conveniently broiled in an oven and brushed with soy honey glaze. It is made with beef ribs and is sweet, chewy and juicy.

3. Yakshik

It is an authentic Koran rice dessert made with sweet rice, jujube, chestnut and other nuts and serves as a great breakfast or snack. It is a delicious treat packed with flavour and healthy ingredients.

4. Beef Bulgogi

Beef Bulgogi is tender, juicy and fast to cook. The best part about this amazing recipe is that it does not require oil to cook.

5. Sogogi Muguk

It is a comforting beef and radish soup, which is often served during winters. The best thing about it is that it's completely gluten-free.

6. Sanjeok

This delicious skewered and battered Korean pancake is traditional holiday food. To make this, strips of beef are marinated with a quick and simple bulgogi sauce and cooked together with rice cakes and green onion.

Just like any other festival, food plays an important part during the celebrations. Families spend a great time together preparing traditional food for the feast with freshly harvested grains on Chuseok. Wishing everyone a Happy Chuseok 2022!

