Chuseok is the mid-autumn harvest festival in South Korea, which is celebrated as a three-day holiday with its religious traditions and customs in place. Also called Hangawi, Chuseok is celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar on the full moon day. The day before and after Chuseok is considered a holiday among Koreans. Chuseok 2022 will be celebrated on September 10, Saturday. One of the most significant traditional holidays in South Korea, Chuseok is marked by citizens driving to their homes to pay homage to their ancestors. As you celebrate Chuseok this year, know all about the traditions of Hangawi celebrations and the Korean harvest festival. Below, get complete details about Chuseok or Korean Thanksgiving Day 2022 date and significance.

When is Korean Thanksgiving Day? Chuseok 2022 Date

As mentioned above, Chuseok 2022 will fall on September 10, Saturday. However, the three-day public day begins on September 9, Friday, and ends on September 12, Monday. During this festive period, Koreans return to their hometown to celebrate the important festival with their families. Delicious food is prepared, and people present gifts to their close ones at Chuseok festival. September 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events

Significance of Chuseok or Hangawi in Korea

Masses travel to their hometowns to pay respect to the spirits of their ancestors during the Korean harvest festival. The major traditions revolve around Charye, the ancestral memorial rite that is marked by families holding a memorial service for their past generations through harvesting and preparation of exceptional festive food. Songpyeon, a rice cake preparation, is made on the eve of Chuseok by family members gathering to make the half-moon-shaped eateries under the full moon. Liquor or wine made from freshly harvested rice is also a major element of Chuseok traditions. It is called Baekju or Sindoju. Korean families also visit their ancestral graves through a ritual called Seongmyo.

Happy Chuseok! Celebrate Thanksgiving Day by paying homage to your ancestors and observing the customs in the most attractive manner.

