Juneteenth 2020: From Watermelon to Strawberry Pies, List of Red-Coloured Traditional Food Items Eaten on the American Holiday

Juneteenth is the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865. The observance is also known as Emancipation Day or Juneteenth Independence Day. Juneteenth comes from the combination of June and the date nineteenth. The day witnesses varying celebrations including street fairs, parades, family reunions, parties and historical reenactments. And the food is an integral part of the celebrations like other observance. The colours red, white, and blue in the flag of the United States are what symbolises Juneteenth. Food in colours of red is prepared on this day. As Juneteenth approaches, we bring to you a list of food items which are eaten on the observance. Juneteenth 2020 Date And Significance: Know About Emancipation Proclamation And History of Day That Marks 'Freedom Day' for Enslaved African Americans in the US.

As red which symbolises perseverance, food of that colour is prepared for Juneteenth. Fruits, cakes, juices or anything that is the colour of red finds a way in the Juneteeth lunch table. Some of the popular dishes include strawberry soda, red velvet cake, strawberries pie. Other food items in the menu include collard greens, watermelon, sweet potatoes, potato salad, and tea cakes are also eaten.

Watermelon

Watermelon (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Thanks to the colour red and its ability to quench thirst, watermelon is on the top list of foods eaten on Juneteenth.

Red Velvet Cake

Red velvet cake (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Red Velvet Cake is the most significant cake served on Emancipation Day. It is known for a smooth, soft texture and deep rich red colour in it. The red is also a reminder of the bloodshed when slavery was a norm.

Collard Greens And Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoe Pie (Photo Credits: Pexels)

These were grown and consumed for its variety of nutrients like vitamin K and A especially people who were taken as slaves before slavery was abolished. Sweet potatoes are made into pies and collard greens are cooked as separate vegetarian dishes.

Strawberry Pie

Strawberry Pie (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Strawberry pie is a dessert food consisting made majorly of strawberries. It is one of the primary dishes made on Juneteenth.

Red Soda Water

Red soda (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

As red is the theme, people prepare red colour soda water for the day. You can add a bit of spice or any other ingredient that will go with the drink.

Tea Cakes

Teacakes (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Made with butter, sugar, flour and vanilla, tea cakes are much loved by the African-American people. It is a part of the traditional cuisine and every celebration has it.

Hibiscus flowers have served as a base for teas in West Africa on this day. People also chew caffeine-filled kola nut or drink is infused with water. We wish everyone Happy Juneteenth in advance!

