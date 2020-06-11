Juneteenth 2020 Date And Significance: Know About Emancipation Proclamation And History of Day That Marks 'Freedom Day' for Enslaved African Americans in the US

Juneteenth 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Juneteenth marks a special observance for communities in the United States. The name Juneteenth is a combination of June and nineteenth as it is observed on June 19. The holiday marks the day, the US ended the historic practice of slavery. Hence the day recognises the freedom and it also known a Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Cel-Liberation Day. Juneteenth is of much significance in recent times when Black Lives Matter Movement is at its peak. People have taken to Twitter sharing the views on how the day should be celebrated. While some are asking for a holiday from work others are planning on grand celebrations to observe the day. Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and mobile payments company Square have announced to make June 19 a company holiday in the US to celebrate Juneteenth which commemorates the ending of slavery in the country. Dorsey said that June 19 is "a day for celebration, education, and connection." 2020 will mark 135th anniversary of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth History And Significance

President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863; which said that all enslaved people in Confederate states in rebellion against the Union “shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free.” However, in reality, the Emancipation Proclamation didn’t free any slaves instantly as it only applied to places under Confederate control and not to slave-holding border states or areas already under the control of Union. Which meant that slavery was still intact in border states and Southern states under Northern control.

On June 19, 1865, Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox Court House in Virginia and around 1,800 federal troops led by Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and enforce the Emancipation Proclamation. Granger read General Orders No. 3, which declared in part, "The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labour.” Powerful Quotes on Racism to Ponder Upon During Black Lives Matter Movement; From Martin Luther King Jr to Nelson Mandela, These Sayings by Historical Figures Who Also Fought the Same Injustice Are Must Read.

While slavery did not legally end in all states until December 1865, ratification of the 13th Amendment, June 19 came to be known as Juneteenth, the day when the last American slaves were freed leading to celebrations.

Juneteenth Celebrations

After Granger’s order to free salves, the first Juneteenth celebrations were held. Thereafter in 1872, a group of people who used to be slaves put together $800 and purchased 10 acres of land in Houston, Texas, for the city’s annual Juneteenth celebrations. They named the space Emancipation Park, where Juneteenth celebrations are held even today.

On Juneteenth, public readings of the Emancipation Proclamation are held. Traditional songs such as "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing", and reading of works by African-American writers such as Ralph Ellison and Maya Angelou are held. Street fairs, family reunions, parties and historical reenactments are also held on this day. The day used to a small observance in the US, largely an unnoticed one, however this year it may see large scale celebrations.