Kerala Piravi is celebrated on November 1st every year and marks the birth of the Indian state of Kerala. On this day in 1956, the state of Kerala was formed when the region was reorganised, and the former princely states of Travancore and Cochin, along with the Malabar district, were merged to create the state of Kerala. As you celebrate Kerala Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of three traditional and delicious foods that you can include in your celebration. From Alleppey to Munnar, Popular Travel Destinations in Kerala Are a Must Explore.

Kerala Piravi is a significant cultural and historical event for the people of Kerala, and they often celebrate it with various cultural programs, parades, and special events. It is an occasion for Keralites to reflect on their state's rich cultural heritage and history. The state is known for its natural beauty, diverse traditions, and unique cultural practices.

Sadya: Sadya is a traditional Kerala feast served on a banana leaf. It includes a variety of vegetarian dishes, such as rice, sambar (a lentil and vegetable stew), rasam (a spiced tamarind soup), aviyal (mixed vegetables in coconut gravy), thoran (stir-fried vegetables with coconut), pachadi (yoghurt-based side dish), and various types of pickles. It's a delightful and elaborate meal that showcases the rich culinary heritage of Kerala.

Sadya (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Appam and Ishtu: Appam is a popular South Indian pancake made from fermented rice batter. It is usually served with Ishtu, a creamy and mildly spiced coconut milk stew with vegetables or sometimes with chicken. This combination is a favourite breakfast or dinner option in Kerala and is loved for its unique taste and texture.

Karimeen Pollichathu: Karimeen, or pearl spot fish, is a delicacy in Kerala. Karimeen Pollichathu is a traditional Kerala fish preparation where the fish is marinated in a blend of spices, wrapped in banana leaves, and then pan-fried or steamed. It's a flavourful and aromatic dish that showcases the coastal influence on Kerala's cuisine.

These are just a few examples of the delicious foods you can enjoy to celebrate Kerala Day and immerse yourself in the flavours of this beautiful state's cuisine. Don't forget to accompany your meal with a glass of fresh coconut water or a cup of strong Kerala coffee to complete the experience.

Wishing everyone a Happy Kerala Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2023 10:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).