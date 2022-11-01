Kerala Piravi is here and your must plan to explore the beauty of the state before it gets too late! Kerala Formation Day or Kerala Piravi 2022 falls on November 1 to mark the commemoration of the day when Kerala was made into an independent Indian state in 1956. Thus, it gives the perfect opportunity to celebrate the scenic beauty and manifestations that makes Kerala what it is today! Be it the serene backwaters or the aesthetic beaches of Kerala, it's the 'God's Own Country' that offers breathtaking destinations for people to realise its beauty and balmy nature! From Alleppey to Munnar, take a look at popular travel destinations in Kerala that are a sight to behold! Kerala Piravi 2022: From 'Shyama Sundara Kera' to 'Nalikerathinte Naattil', 7 Evergreen Songs That Hail the Beauty of God's Own Country (Watch Videos).

1. Alleppey

Alleppey Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Munnar

Munnar Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Kovalam Beach

Kovalam Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Kumarakom

Kumarakom Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Kozhikode Beach

Kozhikode Beach Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

