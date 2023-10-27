Kerala Day 2023, or Kerala Piravi 2023, is celebrated to commemorate the formation of Kerala as an independent State of India on November 1, 1956. Kerala, famous for its tea, coffee and spice plantations, is known for its diverse cultural background. Before its unification, Kerala was divided across the independent provinces of Cochin, Malabar, and Travancore.

After India gained independence, new states were formed on the basis of language. On November 1, 1956, Kerala was recognised as one of the independent states of India. Since that time, this day has been celebrated across the state as Kerala Day or Kerala Piravi. This year, Kerala Day or Kerala Piravi will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 1. Kerala Piravi 2023: State Govt To Hold 7-Day 'Keraleeyam' Celebrations to Highlight Kerala's Achievements and Cultural Heritage (Watch Video).

Kerala Piravi 2023: History

After the Independence of India, Travancore and Cochin were merged on July 1, 1949, to form Travancore–Cochin. On November 1, 1956, Travancore, Cochin and Malabar were merged to form the new state of Kerala under the States Reorganisation Act. Since then, on its unification date, the people of the state have celebrated Kerala Day or Kerala Piravi.

Kerala Piravi 2023: Significance

Kerala Piravi translates to the birth of Kerala in Malayalam, the official language of the state. The day holds much significance for the residents of the state as they celebrate by wearing traditional clothes, which are kasavu sarees for women and mundu for men.

Several programs are held on Kerala Day to promote Kerala's culture and legacy via discussions, skits, plays, and quiz challenges. The President's Trophy Boat Race in Kollam is part of the celebrations where exciting prizes are given out to the winners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2023 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).