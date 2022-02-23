Maha Shivratri is a very significant and auspicious Hindu festival celebrated to honour Lord Shiva. This year it will be celebrated on Thursday, March 1.

On this day, devotees chant Om Namah Shivay and organise Jagran in shiv temples to offer their prayers. Many devotees also observe strict fasting and worship Lord Shiva. Some devotees observe nirjala fast on this day which is without food or water. But most of the people observe such fast where they can consume milk, fruits, certain vegetables and non-grain items. As you observe Maha Shivratri fast, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of mouth-watering recipes that you must try to keep your taste buds happy while you offer your prayers to Lord Shiva. Know Date, Shivaratri Puja Timings, Rituals, Significance And Everything About The Auspicious Lord Shiva Festival

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana Khichdi is made with tapioca pearls and assorted vegetables flavoured with simple Indian spices. It is tasty and the preparation also doesn’t take much time.

Kuttu Cheela

Kuttu Cheela is not just a nutritious option for people fasting on Maha Shivratri but is also a very scrumptious one. It can be consumed as a healthy breakfast or snack during the day.

Sabudana Vada

All you need are Tapioca pearls, potatoes, peanuts and spices and crispy, crunchy sabudana Vada will be your favourites this Shivratri.

Sabudana Kheer

All the Indians surely love kheer. Sabudana Kheer is one such dessert that you just can’t afford to miss when you are fasting. Tapioca pearls contain no fat or cholesterol and therefore are very healthy.

Tawa Aloo Chat

To make a delicious tangy tawa Aloo Chat, all you need are potatoes and a good selection of spices. You can enjoy the chat with green chutney.

You have so many options for making the vrat food. As you enjoy fasting this Maha Shivratri 2022, make sure you do try our given recipes. Wishing everyone a Happy Maha Shivratri 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2022 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).