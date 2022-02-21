Maha Shivaratri is a solemn Hindu festival that will be celebrated on Tuesday, 1 March 2022. According to the Hindu Calendar Maha Shivaratri or the great night of Shiva is observed on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi of Falgun month. Usually, there are 12 to 13 Shivratris in a year but Maha Shivratri is considered to be the most important one. The festival of Shiva marks the end of winter and the arrival of the summer season. The auspicious occasion is very crucial for the Shaivism traditions of Hinduism which worships Lord Shiva as the supreme being. Shaivite theology ranges from Shiva being the creator, preserver, and destroyer.

Maha Shivaratri 2022 Puja Timing

This year the auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri will be celebrated in four phases and will start from 3.16 AM on Tuesday, March 1. The Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 3:16 AM on March 1 and will end at 1:00 AM on March 2.

Maha Shivaratri Puja Phases Puja Timing Ratri First Prahar Puja Time March 01, From 6.21 PM To 9.27 PM Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time March 01, From 9.27 PM To 12.33 AM Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time March 02, From 12:33 AM To 3.39 AM Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time March 02, From 3:39 AM To 6:45 AM

Maha Shivaratri 2022 Significance

Some people believe that Maha Shivaratri is the night when Shiva performs the heavenly dance of creation, preservation, and destruction, also known as Shiv Tandav. While some say that as per Hindu Mythologies, Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati got married on the day of Maha Shivaratri. As per the scriptures even Goddess Lakshmi, Indrani, Saraswati, Gayatri, Savitri, Sita, Parvati, and Rati observed Shivaratri fast. That is why devotees of Lord Shiva keep a day-long fast for Shiv Ji also knowns as Masik Shivaratri Vrat. Unmarried women keep the vrat to get the desired groom just like Mata Parvati got, while married women fast to maintain peace and tranquillity in their relationship. This year Maha Shivratri Parana Time or fast-breaking time is 6:51 AM to 1:00 AM on March 2.

Maha Shivratri 2022 Customs And Rituals

On the day of Maha Shivaratri devotees visit Shiv temples and offer milk, fruits, belpatra, and dhatura to the Shivling. People chant Om Namah Shivaya or Mahamrityunjaya Mantra to attract prosperity and good luck. Devotees also burn incense sticks, light lamps, offer white cloth, sweets, any five fruits, and panchamrit to Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. This ritual worship of Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri continues through the day and night.

