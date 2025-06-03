Monsoon season is all here, and indulging in some delicious and mouth-watering food, especially by just being at your home with your loved ones, is irreplaceable and memorable. So what are you waiting for? Get up and make this monsoon season more worthwhile by cooking some homemade food because it is not just a treat to yourself and others, but also one of the innovative and comforting ways that will help keep you safe, warm, and happy inside your home. So here we have some of the easiest and lip-smacking food recipes like moong dal khichdi to crispy onion pakoras that you can easily cook in under 30 minutes to embrace monsoon season 2025. Monsoon 2025 Quotes: Meaningful Sayings and Messages To Embrace the Raindrops, Romance and Reflection.

1. Crispy Onion Pakoras

To make these Crispy Onion Pakoras at home in just 30 minutes, all you need is some salted onion mixed with salt. Put them aside, then add the besan, ajwain, coriander, green chilli, and water to make a thick paste. Then, heat a pan and add the oil. Add small balls of the mixture to the pan, fry them until they turn golden brown, and enjoy them with green chutney. Indian Snacks for Monsoon: From Vada Pav to Bread Pakora, Delicious Snacks To Eat This Rainy Season.

Watch Recipe Video of Crispy Onion Pakoras:

2. Masala Corn

Masala corn is another super healthy and easy recipe. Just boil some corn and put it in a pan with butter. Saute it for 5 minutes, then add spices like red chilli powder, chaat masala, and salt, and mix all of them with some lemon juice.

Watch Recipe Video of Masala Corn:

3. Moong Dal Khichdi

To prepare this one, take some dal and rice together and soak them in water for 40 minutes. Then, take a cooker and add some ghee, chilli, and cumin seeds. Then, add the soaked rice and dal and some turmeric, water, and salt, and cook all of them for 30 minutes. And it's ready to eat.

Watch Recipe Video of Moong Dal Khichdi:

4. Cheese Chilli Toast

Next is Cheese Chilli Toast; take some herbs, chilis and cheese, mix all of them and spread the paste on the bread slice, then toast it on the pan with some ghee and it is ready to eat.

Watch Recipe Video of Cheese Chilli Toast:

5. Spicy Ramen Stir-Fry

Last is the spicy ramen stir-fry; take some noodles, boil them in water, drain them, put some colourful vegetables in a pan, saute them properly, and add the noodles, salt, and soy sauce.

Watch Recipe Video of Spicy Ramen Stir-Fry:

It is natural that as the weather turns damp and cool, food cravings increase. So, without wasting your time, try these simple recipes above and impress your friends and family members with your excellent cooking skills.

