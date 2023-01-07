National Tempura Day is observed every year on January 7. This day encourages everyone to celebrate with a dish made with tempura batter. In Japan, people dip seafood or vegetables in tempura batter and are deeply fried. Tempura is a famous dish included by maximum chefs on their menus. It is made in a number of variations using different batters and ingredients, including non-traditional broccoli, zucchini and asparagus. In some American restaurants, chicken and cheese, especially mozzarella, is served in a tempura style. As you celebrate National Tempura Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled different tempura recipes to try and enjoy with your friends and family. From Butter Garlic Shrimp to Lemon Baked Shrimp, Here Are 5 Mouth-Watering Recipes of America’s Favourite Seafood.

Prawn Tempura

It is a quick and delicious starter made by deep frying prawns in hot oil. It is a crisp and scrumptious dish to try and impress your friends and family.

Assorted Veg Tempuras

A healthy and crispy variation of tempura made using a variety of vegetables is a delight for all the vegetarians in the house. It is a crunchy snack made with healthy vegetables and a perfect one to go with drinks.

Classic Shrimp Tempura

This recipe for making homemade shrimp tempura does not require fancy ingredients or gadgets. All you need is some good shrimp, water, flour and oil. The recipe gives you step-by-step detail on making tempura batter and shrimp tempura and how to fry them for extra crispiness.

Though there is no such origin for National Tempura Day, but the day allows everyone to heat some oil, mix up some tempura batter, and enjoy it with their favourite ingredients. Wishing everyone a Happy National Tempura Day 2023!

