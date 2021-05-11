National Shrimp Day is celebrated annually on May 10 to enjoy this delicious seafood. This is a perfect event for all shrimp lovers to enjoy the "fruit of the sea". Americans eat more shrimp than any other seafood. We use the word “prawn” loosely to describe any large shrimp, sometimes known as “jumbo shrimp". This seafood is quite healthy and the juicy taste is good enough to refresh your taste. On the occasion of National Shrimp Day 2021, we will share with you five mouth-watering recipes of America's favourite seafood.

National Shrimp Day calls for a perfect shrimp party. Apart from that, if you are a shrimp lover, you should learn about the history of shrimps. The remains of shrimp were first identified in 600 A.D. Shrimp farming became popular in the 1980s in China. Shrimp is also considered healthy as they are low in calories and high in omega-3, calcium, iodine, and protein levels. This seafood is also known to be considered good for the circulatory system. Preparing the shrimp for consumption usually involves removing the head, shell, tail, and “sand vein.” There are many ways to cook shrimp. Standard methods of preparation include baking, boiling, broiling, sauteing, frying, and grilling. Cooking time is delicate for shrimp, and they are at their best when not overcooked. Now let us take a look at few yummilicious shrimp recipes.

Five Best Shrimp Recipes

1. Butter Garlic Shrimp

2. Coconut Shrimp

3. Spicy Shrimp Tacos

4. Lemon Baked Shrimp

5. Blackened Shrimp

On National Shrimp Day 2021, you can prepare any of the above-mentioned recipes for this delicious seafood and enjoy it with your family and loved ones. Apart from preparing a shrimp dish, you can also take a fishing tour to Arab some fruits of the sea.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2021 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).