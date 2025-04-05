Passover, or Pesach, is one of the most significant Jewish festivals, commemorating the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt over 3,000 years ago. Celebrated for seven or eight days (depending on tradition), it begins on the 15th day of Nisan in the Hebrew calendar, typically falling in March or April. Passover 2025 starts from April 12 and will continue till 19. The holiday is marked by the Seder, a ritual meal where families gather to retell the Exodus story, recite prayers, and eat symbolic foods such as matzah (unleavened bread), maror (bitter herbs), and charoset (a sweet mixture representing the mortar used by the enslaved Israelites). The recitation of the Haggadah, a text recounting the Exodus, is central to the Seder, reinforcing themes of freedom, resilience, and gratitude. To celebrate Passover 2025, we bring you the traditional Jewish recipes that are a must-try. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Passover also involves the avoidance of chametz (leavened bread and grains) as a reminder of the Israelites' hurried escape from Egypt when they did not have time to let their bread rise. Many Jewish families partake in thorough household cleanings before Passover to remove any chametz, symbolising a spiritual cleansing as well. Beyond its religious significance, Pesach serves as a time for family bonding, reflection on oppression and liberation, and a reaffirmation of Jewish identity and faith. Its enduring relevance makes it not just a historical remembrance but a celebration of perseverance, faith, and the universal struggle for freedom. As you observe Passover 2025, here are the traditional dishes that you can add to your menu during the Jewish festival. How Much Water To Drink in a Day? Are You Having the Right Amount? — Basics of Hydration Explained.

1. Matzah (Unleavened Bread) – A staple of Passover, matzah is eaten to remember the Israelites' hurried escape from Egypt, when they didn’t have time to let their bread rise. It is a key component of the Seder meal and used in various dishes throughout the holiday.

Watch Matzah Recipe Video:

2. Charoset – A sweet mixture of apples, nuts, wine, and spices, charoset symbolizes the mortar used by the Israelites while enslaved in Egypt. Its texture and sweetness contrast with the bitterness of other Seder elements.

Watch Charoset Recipe Video:

3. Gefilte Fish – This traditional Ashkenazi Jewish dish consists of ground fish (typically carp, pike, or whitefish) mixed with onions, eggs, and matzah meal, then poached into patties or balls. It is commonly served as an appetizer during Passover meals.

Watch Gefilte Fish Recipe Video:

4. Brisket – A slow-cooked, tender beef dish, brisket is a holiday favourite in many Jewish households. It is often braised with onions, carrots, garlic, and wine, creating a rich and flavourful main course.

Watch Brisket Recipe Video:

5. Matzo Ball Soup – A comforting dish made from matzah meal, eggs, and schmaltz (chicken fat), matzo balls are dumplings served in a savoury chicken broth. It is a Passover classic that symbolises warmth, tradition, and family gatherings.

Watch Matzo Ball Soup Recipe Video:

Passover is a deeply meaningful Jewish festival that celebrates freedom, faith, and resilience. Through traditional rituals like the Seder, symbolic foods, and the retelling of the Exodus story, families come together to honour their heritage and reflect on themes of liberation and perseverance. The dietary customs, including the avoidance of chametz and the preparation of special dishes like matzah, charoset, and brisket, add to the uniqueness of the holiday. Beyond its historical and religious significance, Passover remains a time for family bonding, gratitude, and renewed spiritual connection, making it one of the most cherished observances in Jewish culture.

