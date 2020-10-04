A Taco Day is an observance that promotes tacos, traditional Mexican dish. In the United States, National Taco Day is celebrated on October 4. In Mexico. Día del Taco is celebrated on March 31. Taco is a traditional Mexican dish consisting of small hand-sized corn or wheat tortilla topped with various fillings. The tortilla is then folded around the filling and eaten by hand. As we observe Taco Day 2020, we bring to you the history and significance of the observance. National Junk Food Day 2020: From Pizza, Hamburgers to Gyros, Popular Junk Food From Around The World You Just Cannot Say NO To!

It is not known when exactly taco day originated, but tacos have been around for a long time. Their first reference was found at the end of the 19th century, but the conquistador Cortez mentioned a meal prepared with tortillas in 1520. Those would have been the soft wheat or corn tortillas. Hard taco shells are a much more recent innovation. Taco is a popular dish where people get it in bulk during parties with friends. The toppings can change depending on your likings. Some of the base fillings are beef, chicken, fish, seafood, beans, or vegetables. National Double Cheeseburger Day 2020: Easy Step-by-Step Guide to Make the Tasty Burger With Extra Cheese of Your Dreams! (Watch Video)

You can try your favourite combination of sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, chopped tomato, onion, salsa, and cheese. You can add or change some of the combinations as per your likes. On Taco Day, fast food restaurants and chains offer discounts encouraging people to try variants of the dish. Various types of it in different tastes is made available on the day. People take to social media sharing pictures of tacos using the hashtags #Taco and #TacoDay.

