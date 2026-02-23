New Delhi, February 23: India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued urgent travel advisories for Indian nationals in Iran and Mexico, citing rapidly deteriorating security conditions in both countries. On Monday, February 23, 2026, Indian embassies in Tehran and Mexico City released separate directives, ranging from a voluntary departure order in Iran to a "shelter-in-place" warning in Mexico.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has directed all Indian nationals currently in Iran, including students, pilgrims and tourists, to leave the country "at the earliest" via any available commercial transport. This follows an earlier warning from January 5 and comes amid soaring regional tensions and fears of imminent military strikes.

MEA Advises Indians To Leave Iran in Latest Advisory

While diplomatic talks are scheduled to resume in Geneva later this week, the embassy has reiterated that all citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) should exercise extreme caution. Nationals are advised to:

Avoid areas of protests or public demonstrations.

Monitor local media constantly for situational updates.

Ensure all travel and immigration documents, including passports, are readily accessible.

'Shelter-in-Place' Order in Mexico

Simultaneously, the Indian Embassy in Mexico City has urged its citizens to remain indoors and take shelter until further notice. This emergency advisory follows the killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), during a military operation on Sunday, February 22.

India Issues Advisory for Its Citizens in Mexico After the Killing of El Mencho

Dear all Indian nationals in Mexico: There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities),… — India in México (@IndEmbMexico) February 22, 2026

The death of the high-profile drug lord has triggered retaliatory violence, including road blockades, vehicle arson, and clashes between armed groups and security forces across multiple states. Indian nationals in the following regions are urged to "shelter in place":

Jalisco: Areas of Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, and Chapala.

Tamaulipas: Reynosa and surrounding municipalities.

Michoacán, Guerrero, and Nuevo León: Targeted areas experiencing criminal activity.

Emergency Contact Information

The Indian government has established emergency helplines for those requiring immediate consular assistance in either country:

In Iran: Mobile: +98 912 810 9115 / +98 912 810 9109

Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

In Mexico: Phone: +52 55 4847 7539

Local Emergency: Dial 911

The dual advisories reflect a volatile global security landscape. In Iran, the situation is tied to ongoing friction between Tehran and Washington, whereas in Mexico, the instability is a direct result of domestic anti-cartel operations.

Indian nationals are encouraged to register with their respective embassies via official portals if they have not already done so. Families in India are also advised to stay in regular contact with their relatives abroad through text and social media to monitor their well-being.

