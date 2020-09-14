Is there anybody out there who doesn't like a double cheeseburger? We know the answer is no because there is nothing that can replace cheeseburgers. National Double Cheeseburger Day was made to celebrate the birth of the food. Earlier it was eaten just like a hamburger, but later, Lionel Sternberger who was working at a sandwich shop experimented and made the sizzling piece of hamburger.with that extra piece of cheese. As we observe National Cheeseburger Day on September 15, we bring to you the recipe to make it.

Double cheeseburger feels like someone realised that a single parry of hamburger on melting cheese is never enough because two makes if perfect. As let's celebrate the food by learning its recipe. The ingredients of the double cheeseburger include 1 hamburger bun, ⅓ pound ground beef, 1 pinch salt, 4 pieces of processed cheese, 1 tablespoon thousand island salad dressing, 1 slice tomato, 1 leaf lettuce and 1 slice onion.

Easy Step-by-Step Double Cheeseburger Recipe

Preheat a skillet over medium heat and lightly toast both halves of the hamburger bun. Cut down the sides and after two to three minutes keep it aside.

Separate the beef into two portions and form each into a thin patty larger than the bun.

Add a little salt to each patty and cook on one side for 2 to 3 minutes. Flip patties over and immediately place two slices of cheese on each one.

Cook until the meat has reached desired the correct proportion.

Microwave the whole double cheeseburger (including the bun) for 15 seconds.

Please note that your cheeseburger should be assembled in the following order: bottom bun, dressing, tomato, lettuce, a beef patty with cheese, onion, beef patty with cheese, and top bun. Adding toppings and a little seasoning as per your likings. Have a Happy National Double Cheeseburger Day!

