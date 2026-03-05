Harry Potter star and activist Emma Watson appears to have confirmed a new romance after being photographed in a series of intimate moments with Mexican businessman Gonzalo Hevia Baillères. The pair were spotted at a Mexico City airport this week, where they were seen sharing a goodbye kiss before Watson boarded a flight. Emma Watson Is Happy with the Popularity of Her ‘Self-Partnered’ Comment, Says ‘This Thing’s Gone Crazy’.

Emma Watson’s New Romance - See Post

Emma Watson confirmed to be dating Gonzalo Hevia Baillères All photos at https://t.co/nPSMXL2RUb pic.twitter.com/W1ILqfGgsB — 🎄❄️E͟m͟m͟a W͟a͟t͟s͟o͟n͟ U͟p͟d͟a͟t͟e͟s͟❄️🎄 (@EmWatsonUpdates) March 4, 2026

Emma Watson Spotted With Mexican Business Heir

Rumours of the relationship first surfaced in late 2025, but the recent sightings across Mexico ranging from dinner dates in the capital to a luxury getaway in Punta Mita have added significant weight to the speculation. Emma Watson Birthday: A Style Icon Redefining Elegance on the Red Carpet with Every Striking Ensemble (View Pics)

Inside Gonzalo Hevia Baillères’ Billionaire Family

Gonzalo Hevia Baillères, 28, is a prominent figure in the Latin American business world. He is an heir to the Baillères dynasty, one of Mexico’s wealthiest families, with a reported net worth exceeding USD 6.65 billion. While he comes from a background of traditional wealth, his family owns the mining giant Industrias Peñoles and the luxury department store chain El Palacio de Hierro-Hevia Baillères has established himself as a tech entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of HBeyond, an investment firm focused on artificial intelligence and transformative technologies.

From Alps to Mexico

The couple’s connection reportedly dates back to December 2025, when they were first spotted together at the Courchevel ski resort in the French Alps. Since then, their relationship appears to have spanned continents, with reports claiming they attended a high-profile wedding together in Mexico on February 1, 2026. Later that month, the duo was also seen vacationing in Punta Mita, an exclusive enclave on Mexico’s Pacific coast. Most recently, on March 4, 2026, paparazzi photographed the pair dining at a plush restaurant in Mexico City before they were seen sharing a public display of affection at the airport. Emma Watson Breaks Silence on JK Rowling and Trans Rights Debate, Says She Doesn’t Want ‘Harry Potter’ Author ‘Cancelled’ Despite Differences in Opinions.

Past Relationships

Watson, 34, has historically been very private regarding her personal life. She was last linked to her Oxford University classmate Kieran Brown in 2024, though that relationship reportedly ended within a year. Hevia Baillères also has ties to the entertainment world; he was previously linked to popular Spanish-Mexican singer and actress Belinda in 2022. Neither party has officially commented on the current status of their relationship.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TMZ, X), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

