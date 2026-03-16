Ugadi 2026: Island Spices Meet New Year Traditions as Mumbai Restaurants Unveil Festive Menus

As the city gears up for the spring festivals of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, Mumbai’s culinary scene is witnessing a vibrant intersection of international heritage and deep-rooted Indian traditions. Food enthusiasts in the city now have a unique window to explore the bold, spicy heart of Sri Lanka at Fairfield by Marriott, while simultaneously celebrating the Telugu and Kannada New Year with a wholesome 'Sadhya' at Kamat’s Legacy.

'Taste of Ceylon' at Fairfield by Marriott

Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai International Airport has launched a 10-day culinary extravaganza titled “Taste of Ceylon.” Running from March 13th to March 22nd, 2026, at the Mado Mado restaurant, the festival is a deep dive into the rich gastronomic history of Sri Lanka.

Curated by Chef Lakshman Karunarathne from Sheraton Colombo, who brings over three decades of expertise, the festival showcases the island's unique identity. Sri Lankan cuisine is celebrated for its heavy use of roasted curry powders, creamy coconut bases, and fiery sambols—a reflection of centuries of trade with the Portuguese, Dutch, and Malays.

Ugadi Utsavam: A Traditional Welcome to the New Year

While the flavors of Ceylon sizzle near the airport, Kamat’s Legacy is inviting guests to ground themselves in tradition with the Ugadi Utsavam. This festival celebrates the beginning of the New Year for the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

The centerpiece of this celebration is the Traditional Sadhya Meal, served on a banana leaf. This meal is not just about sustenance; it represents the philosophy of life through six distinct tastes—sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent, and astringent.

A Confluence of Cultures

These simultaneous festivals highlight Mumbai's status as a global food hub. Whether it is the coastal, creamy textures of Sri Lankan white fish curry or the tangy, spiced buttermilk of a South Indian Sadhya, the city’s diners are currently spoilt for choice. As the New Year dawns, these curated menus offer more than just food—they provide a cultural journey on a plate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).