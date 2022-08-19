Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to mark the arrival of Lord Ganesha with Goddess Parvati from Kailash Parbat to earth. The Hindu festival is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada Masa. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will begin on August 31, Wednesday. It will end on Anant Chaturthi, which will be observed on September 9, Friday. The 10-day festival is celebrated with great pomp and show across the country when Ganpati idols are placed in public and private places or pandals and the grand celebrations occur in different parts of India. The Ganesh idols are kept on Makhars, which are decorated with flowers, beads, lights, etc. One of the most exciting traditions is decorating Lord Ganesha's throne and background, traditionally called Makhar and Mandap, respectively. As you look forward to celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, get inspiration from Ganpati 2022 Makhar decoration ideas that can help you mark Lord Ganesha's arrival in the most beautiful way. Below, find easy step-by-step tutorials on how to adorn Lord Ganesha's throne this festive season.

The celebrations that revolve around the auspicious Hindu festival include rituals such doing as the Ganpati sthapna (Ganpati idol establishment), preparing traditional sweets such as ladoo and modak, singing Ganpati bhajans and aarti, worshipping God twice a day and ending the celebrations with the visarjan (Ganpati idol immersion). As Ganpati Bappa is welcomed to the devotees' houses with incredible joy and excitement, people decorate their abode, especially Lord Ganesha's throne or singhasan, for the festive occasion. Thereby, Ganpati Makhar's decorations hold special significance during Vinayaka Chaturthi. Celebrate the annual festival by watching the video tutorials of Ganpati Makhar decoration and get simple yet creative ideas to beautify the Mandap for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022! Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Invitation Card Format With Messages & Greetings: Marathi WhatsApp Status, Wishes, Wallpapers & Images To Invite Friends and Family for Ganpati Darshan

Ganpati 2022 Makhar Decoration Ideas

Easy and Creative Ganesha Makhar Decoration Ideas

DIY Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Decoration Ideas

Eco-Friendly Ideas to Decorate Lord Ganesha's Idol on Vinayaka Chaturthi

Simple Ganesha Makhar and Mandap Decoration Ideas

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Decorate the Ganpati Makhar ahead of getting this year's Ganesha Murti. Use these DIY ideas to adorn your festival like never before. Most importantly, ensure that you make the most out of this Ganesh Chaturthi by celebrating it with complete devotion and delight. May Lord Ganesha bless you with all you seek for a happy and peaceful life. Have a happy and safe Ganesh Chaturthi!

