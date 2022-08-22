Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great pomp and show across the country, which marks the arrival of Lord Ganesh to earth. The celebrations begin on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, which marks the commencement of Ganeshtosav. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 starts on August 31, Wednesday. The 10-day Ganpati festival will end on Anant Chaturdashi 2022, which will be observed on September 9, Friday. Also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi revolves around various cultural and traditional events such as Ganpati sthapna, the religious procession of Ganpati idols, worshipping Ganpati murtis, Ganesh visarjan, etc. Observe Ganeshotsav 2022 by sharing the Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 wishes and greetings with your loved ones. Send Lord Ganesha images, WhatsApp messages, positive quotes & SMS to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022. Download Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 wishes, Ganesha images, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 quotes, Ganeshtosav greetings & HD wallpapers for free online!

Ganesh Chaturthi holds special significance in the Hindu culture, and it is celebrated across the country with full enthusiasm. Devotees keep Ganpati idols in their homes to bring the auspiciousness of Lord Ganesha to their abode. They prepare sweet dishes such as laddoos and modaks, known to be God’s favourite. The Ganpati puja is held twice a day when holy bhajans and aartis are sung to appease Lord Vinayaka during the festive period. Streets are decorated with lights to mark the important Hindu festival. The whole country dives into the festive fever and observes Ganeshotsav during the Bhadrapada Masa. Make this year’s celebrations grander by sending Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 images and HD wallpapers that we present to you below. Forward Happy Ganesh Chaturthi greetings, Ganpati 2022 wishes, Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022 quotes & SMS to your relatives and friends on this holy festival. Ganpati Darshan Invitation Card in Marathi Template for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganpati Digital Invitation Card Format, WhatsApp Messages and Greetings for Loved Ones

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes Reads: May Lord Ganpati Always Be by Your Side in Every Difficulty of Your Life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Blissful Ganesh Chaturthi. I Wish Lord Ganpati Visits Your Home With Bags Full of Happiness, Prosperity, and Peace.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes Reads: Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes Reads: May the Blessings of Shree Ganesha Be With You and Your Family Forever! Wishing a Very Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes Reads: Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi. May Lord Gajaanan Keep Enlightening Our Lives and Always Bless Us.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022. May Lord Ganesh bless you with happiness, peace and prosperity in your life. Take God’s blessings on Ganeshotsav and send happy greetings and messages to your close ones to help them uniquely celebrate the auspicious festival.

