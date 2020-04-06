From Athletics to Modeling, an Inspiring Journey of Solveiga Mykolaityte

Solveiga Mykolaityte (Photo Credits: File Image)

Starting a career as a professional high jumper in light athletics and quitting it to pursue modeling as a full-time, and from there becoming one of most renowned supermodels from a small city of Lithuania, the story of Solveiga Mykolaityte is extremely inspiring.

But the journey was never been easy though, Solveiga Mykolaityte was studying Entertainment Studies with theatre lessons at the university. After that, she worked as a successful manager for modeling agencies and event agencies.

After struggling in multiple industries she started her modeling career in Milan, Paris and ended in NYC as a supermodel. She did her best in New York City as a Supermodel.

She had already worked with many famous designers and magazines. Like Guess, Naeem Khan, Alexander Mcqueen. She had also featured in Magazines such as Vogue, Grazie & Bazzar in the past.

After that, she started her acting career in some Lithuanian and Russian movies and at this point, she is at the peak of his career.

Solveiga Mykolaityte has a keen interest in social works, she recently did volunteering projects in Africa to help wild animals and kids. Always involved in charity projects and events. Helping others and sharing kindness with whom, need the most. And she is continuously working with many charity projects.