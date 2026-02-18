Mumbai, February 18: A man in his 60s from northern Sweden is under investigation for allegedly prostituting his wife to at least 120 clients over several years. Prosecutors revealed the scale of the case on Monday, marking one of the largest investigations of its kind in the country. The suspect, who remains unidentified, has been in custody since October 2025 after his wife reported the abuse to the police. Investigators are currently preparing formal charges of aggravated procurement, a crime that involves the callous exploitation of another person for financial gain. According to a report in AP, the man is suspected of exploiting his wife and selling s*x with her to at least 120 men.

Scale of the Exploitation

Prosecutor Ida Annerstedt, lead investigator on the case, stated that the husband is believed to have "ruthlessly exploited" his wife on a large scale. The investigation suggests the activity occurred between January 2022 and October 2025. Belgian YouTuber Storm De Beul Freezes to Death in Snowstorm During Solo Hiking in Sweden, His Final Message to His Grandmother Goes Viral.

During a public update on February 16, authorities confirmed they had identified 120 individuals suspected of purchasing s*xual services from the woman. While two men have already been charged, the prosecution noted it would be difficult to include all 120 as defendants in the initial trial due to the complexity and time required for individual investigations.

Legal Framework and Potential Penalties

Sweden operates under the "Nordic Model," which was pioneering when introduced in 1999. Under this legal framework:

The Buyer is Criminalised: It is illegal to purchase s*xual services, including digital acts, via the internet.

The Seller is Protected: Those selling s*x are viewed as victims of exploitation and do not face criminal charges.

Procuring (Pimping): Facilitating or profiting from the sale of s*x is a serious offence.

If convicted of aggravated procurement, the husband faces a prison sentence ranging from two to ten years. The men who purchased the services face up to one year in prison if convicted. 'Sex Recognised As Sport in Sweden' News Reports Divide Internet; Some Share Funny Memes, Reactions, Others See It As Fall of Human Values.

Case Background and Next Steps

The case has sparked significant public outcry, with Sweden’s Minister for Gender Equality, Nina Larsson, comparing it to the high-profile Gisèle Pelicot case in France. Local media reports indicate that the suspect has a history of previous offences, including assault and unlawful coercion against his wife. The couple is currently in the process of divorcing. While the husband has denied all allegations of wrongdoing, the prosecution remains focused on the financial records and digital evidence used to advertise the services.

The formal indictment is expected to be filed on March 13, with the trial at the Ångermanland District Court scheduled to begin shortly thereafter.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (AP), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).