New Delhi, June 10: What began as a light-hearted encounter at a Panipuri stall turned into a love story that unfolded naturally over tea, laughter, and quiet connection. Samrudhi Tompe and Mohesh Patel had always imagined a simple wedding—intimate, budget-friendly, and full of love. But one late-night scroll on Instagram changed everything. On a whim, they entered the WeddingWire India Dream Wedding contest—and won ₹15 lakhs. With that surprise windfall, their humble celebration transformed into a magical, personalized affair complete with resort vibes, custom decor, and a full-circle Panipuri-inspired food experience. Here’s how WeddingWire India brought their dream wedding to life.

1. How did you both meet, and what was your love story leading up to the proposal?

Well, you could say it all started with Panipuri! We randomly bumped into each other at a Panipuri stall — I was bossing him around, telling him to try Panipuri before Mastani. He just smiled and went along with it. Funny enough, we actually knew each other through college friends, but life had us reconnect 8 years later on Instagram.

What started as casual tea and coffee meetups quickly turned into something we both didn’t see coming. We laughed a lot, bonded over life, and somewhere along the way, without even realizing when, we just fell in love. There was no grand proposal moment—it just naturally became "us."

2. What were your initial plans for the wedding before the giveaway happened?

We were planning to keep it super simple. A small wedding, limited decor, and just focusing on being with our loved ones without going overboard. We had our fair share of budget constraints and thought we’d skip the "extra" stuff to keep things manageable.

3. When did you first hear about the WeddingWire India Dream Wedding contest, and what made you enter?

I came across the WeddingWire India Dream Wedding contest while scrolling on Instagram (like we all do at 2 AM!). I wasn’t even sure I’d win, but I thought, "Why not? Let’s just give it a shot." And look where that random decision took us!

4. What was your reaction when you found out you had won ₹15 lakhs for your wedding?

Oh my God, I literally didn’t believe it at first. I thought it was a prank or maybe a spam call! It took me a while to let it sink in. I was calling everyone to share the news and I was at airport about to board a flight. at the same time—it was such a surreal moment. It felt like the universe was really rooting for us.

5. *Were there any unique elements or themes you were able to add thanks to the giveaway support?*

Yes, absolutely! Because of the giveaway, we were able to create a dreamy decor setup that we imagined. We got to customize small, meaningful details that made our wedding feel so "us"—like personalized favors and little quirky signages that captured our story.

6. What vendors or experiences did you choose that you wouldn't have considered otherwise?

Honestly, a resort stay wedding was one the thing we thought was out of our league initially. But thanks to the giveaway, we didn’t have to compromise. We got a super fabulous venue which was such a vibe and totally added that extra sparkle!

7. *What was the most extra (but totally worth it) thing you did for the wedding?

Oh, definitely the food and live counters! It was such a full-circle moment from where our story began. It was extra, dramatic, and so us. Also, I may have gone a little overboard with the flower shower entry—but honestly, no regrets!

8. Are there any lessons you learned about planning a wedding that you'd pass on to other couples?

Totally! One big thing: don’t stress over every tiny detail. Things will go wrong, timelines will be crazy, but in the end, you’ll remember the smiles, not the glitches. Also, stick to what feels authentic to you as a couple—don’t over-plan for others.

9. How would you describe your experience with WeddingWire India in one sentence?

A total dream-maker! WeddingWire India didn’t just support our wedding—they made our love story come alive in the most beautiful way.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)