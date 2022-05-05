Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate motherhood or the influence of mothers in society. It will be celebrated on Sunday, May 8. The celebration honouring mothers is an ancient tradition, not a Hallmark invention. Mother is the protector and nourisher of children and by extension of all humanity. Mother’s Day is a day to appreciate and thank mothers by making them feel special in whatever way we can. As you celebrate Mother’s Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of gift items that you can give to your mom to make her feel loved and cared for on this day. From Pizza to Pesto Shells, 5 Dishes To Celebrate The Day and Impress Your Mom With Your Cooking!

Perfume Sampler set

If you are not sure of what fragrance your mom likes, then a set of different samples is the best one to gift to your mom. You can select from a wide range of brands like Sephora, bath and body etc.

Skincare Set

With growing age, your mom’s skin needs extra care. Gifting her a set that takes care of all her anti-ageing skin issues could be one of the best gifts that she could ask for.

Gym Membership

If your mom is health-conscious and a fitness freak, then you can give her an annual membership of the best gym in your town. Giving her the best fitness experience, you can give her a promise of good health this Mother’s Day.

Handbag

This Mother’s Day take your mother out shopping and take her to her favourite brand to buy a handbag. It could be any brand she loves, but make it the best for her.

Diamond Ring

A women’s love for diamonds will never die. No matter what your mother’s age is, she would always want to have more and more diamonds. So why not make her happy and excited by giving her a beautiful diamond ring.

Mother’s Day is a day where you can express to your mom how much you love her. Gift her whatever she likes, and make sure that she gets the best. Wishing everyone Happy Mother’s Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2022 11:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).